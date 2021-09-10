Lorry driven by tracing Google Maps overturns, one dead

Adimali: Tracing a route on Google Maps proved costly for a lorry owner and his aide as the cargo-laden vehicle overturned after taking the wrong path near here in Kerala's Idukki district.

The cleaner of the vehicle, Subran, died in the accident.

Davis (42), the lorry owner who was at the wheel, was injured. He has been admitted to the Medical Mission Hospital at Kolencherry.

The freak accident happened at about 9.30 am on Thursday.

The lorry was carrying machinery to be installed at a curry powder unit that is set to be opened at Rajakkad.

The duo were glancing at the Google Maps as they were not aware of the exact route to be taken.

The main road to Rajakkad from Adimali is via Kallarkutty and Vellathooval. But the Google Maps showed the route to be via Thattathimukku and Anachal after turning from the Second Mile stone on the Munnar Road.

The accident happened near Thattathimukku.

Subran was thrown off the vehicle as it turned turtle. Davis was pulled out of the cabin by the local residents.

Both Davis and Subran were soon rushed to the Taluk Hospital at Adimali. Subran died on the way to the Kolencherry hospital where both were being shifted for better care.

His body was later handed over to relatives after autopsy.