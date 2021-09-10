Major fire breaks out at Kozhikode's SM street; 6 fire tenders at spot

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 10, 2021 03:25 PM IST

Kozhikode: A major fire broke out at a footwear shop inside the busy SM Street, also known as Mittayitheruvu, in Kerala's Kozhikode on Friday.
Six units of the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services have rushed to the spot and are trying to prevent the fire from not spreading to nearby shops.
No casualty has been reported due to fire so far.
The exact cause of the blaze has not been ascertained yet.
Mittayitheruvu or Sweet Meat Street is a commercial hub in the heart of Kozhikode city and is a congested spot.
The first major fire outbreak at Mittayitheruvu happened in 1995. In 2007, another blaze claimed 8 lives. After that, the street has witnessed several fire accidents even though they did not result in any casualties.
(To be updated)

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout