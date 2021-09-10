Woman, 24, found hanging in husband's house soon after stranger arrives at midnight

Alappuzha: A young woman was found hanging in the bedroom of her husband's house at Thekkemuri locality of Vallikunnam village, near here, around last midnight.

The deceased, identified as Savita (24), is the wife of Satheesh, who works abroad. They were married for the past two-and-a-half years.

Satheesh's mother and niece were at home at the time of the incident at their house.

However, the presence of a young man at the site just as the incident unfolded has had the police looking into the matter.

According to the police, the man had come to the house after Savita threatened to kill herself over the phone.

She had cut the veins on her wrist and locked herself up in the room.

The young man alerted the other residents in the house and the neighbours.

The police and fingerprint experts have taken evidence from the site and a case of unnatural death has been registered.

Savita's father Saju had told the police there was a mystery in the death and urged for a detailed investigation.

Circle Inspector MM Ingatius and Sub-Inspector G Gopakumar are in charge of the case.