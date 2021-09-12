Research scholar's suicide: Parents blame guide, faculty for exerting pressure

Kollamkode, Palakkad: The family of a research scholar found dead here on Saturday has raised serious allegations against the research guide and other faculty at the institution for the fate of their child.

Krishnakumari (33), the daughter of ex-serviceman Krishnankutty, was found dead at her house on Saturday night.

Krishnakumari was pursuing research at an educational institute in Tamil Nadu for the past five years.

"Teachers at the college emotionally tortured her and prevented her from completing research," Krishnakumari's sister said.

The family alleged that the research guide warned Krishnakumari that she'll be unable to complete research even after 20 years.

An MTech gold medallist, Krishnakumari, was also a winner of the INSPIRE award sponsored and managed by the centre's Department of Science and Technology.