TV actress Nimisha, accused of violating temple custom, arrested and released on bail

Thiruvalla: Police on Saturday arrested a Malayalam TV serial actress who is facing a probe for allegedly violating temple customs by stepping into a ceremonial boat wearing footwear and recorded her statement.

Police recorded the statement of Nimisha and a friend who had allegedly helped her click the pictures and released both of them on station bail.

"We had earlier registered a case. Today we called them to the station, arrested them, recorded their statement and released them on station bail," police told PTI.

Nimisha had on Wednesday complained of abuse and threat by unknown people via phone and social media platforms.

She had withdrawn the photos of her sitting on the sacred boat from the social media handle as soon as she came to know that what she did was "wrong" and against customs and tradition.

"I did not know that stepping into the Palliyodam (the ceremonial snake boat) was wrong and it was meant only for the temple rituals. So, I deleted the photos soon. But, since then, I am facing threat and verbal abuse from unknown people," she had earlier told the media.

As the issue became a controversy, police registered a case against her, based on a complaint by the Puthukulangara Palliyoda Seva Samiti.

Palliyodams or snake boats are used by the famous Aranmula temple for the traditional water procession in Pampa river.

Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the IPC had been imposed against Nimisha and her friend, who accompanied her.