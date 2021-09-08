Actor Nimisha faces probe for violating customs by stepping on special boat with footwear

Pathanamthitta: A Kerala serial actor is facing probe for allegedly violating customs by stepping onto a special boat meant for temple rituals without prior permission and while wearing footwear.

A case has been registered against the actor - Nimisha - by Thiruvalla police on a complaint by the Puthukulangara Palliyoda Seva Samiti aggrieved by her action of stepping on the special snake boat, also called as palliyodam, while wearing footwear.

Palliyodams or snake boats are used by the famous Aranmula temple for the traditional water procession in Pampa river.

A senior officer of Thiruvalla police said that a case under Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the IPC has been registered against her and her friend, who was accompanying her, and she was also asked to come in for questioning.

However, as she was in the middle of a shoot, she said she would appear for questioning after a couple of days, the officer told PTI.

Photo: Instagram/nimisha.bijo_official_

The officer said no arrests have been made presently and any such step would be taken after further investigation.

He also said that the offence was bailable.