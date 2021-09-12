TV star Juhi Rustagi's mother dies in road accident

Kochi: Actress Juhi Rustagi's mother Bhagyalakshmi Raghuvir (Kamalu) passed away following an accident on Saturday. She was 56.

The incident happened at 11.45 am on Saturday near Seaport-Airport Road at Irumbanam here. Bhagyalakshmi and her son were travelling in a scooter that was hit from behind by a water tanker.

Bhagyalakshmi, who fell from the scooter reportedly died on the spot after a truck that approached from the opposite side ran over her. Her son Chiru suffered injuries.

The funeral will be held on Sunday at 2 pm at Santhitheeram, public crematorium, Eruveli near Tripunithara.

Juhi's father Raghuvir Saran, who was a businessman from Rajasthan had died in 2013. The family had relocated to Kerala after her father's demise.

Juhi made her acting debut at the age of 17. She rose to fame for her portrayal of Lechu in the TV serial Uppum Mulakum. She has also been part of various TV shows and has worked on a few music albums too.