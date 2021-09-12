Youth hacked to death by seven-member gang at Poochakkal in Alappuzha

Alappuzha: A 37-year-old man was hacked to death by a seven-member gang at Poochakal near Cherthala in the Alappuzha district.

The deceased was identified as Vipin Lal of Rohini hailing from Thyakkatussery near Poochakal. The police said that the deceased was caught in the middle of a fight.

According to cops, one of the accused had sent a vulgar voice clip to the sister of Vipin's friend. When the friend and Vipin confronted the accused persons over the incident, they were attacked and Vipin sustained the fatal injuries.



The police have arrested a person named Sujith in connection with the incident and is on the hunt for the others who are absconding. Vipin Lal, who was rushed to the Medical College soon after the incident, died en route.

According to Manorama News, the deceased was the owner of a lorry used to transport sewage waste.