Ernakulam collector discusses Kitex row with MLAs, to make detailed report of raids at the firm

Three Kerala MLAs on Monday said textile major Kitex Group has committed serious violations of rules and regulations. Congress MLAs P T Thomas and Eldhose Kunnappilly and CPM's P V Sreenijin – who have been waging a battle against the company – said various government departments have found serious violations by the firm based at Kizhakkambalam in Ernakulam district. They were speaking to media after a meeting convened by Ernakulam District Collector Jafar Malik to discuss the enquiry reports by government departments.

The MLAs said the collector has promised to make a comprehensive report based on the findings by the departments. The MLAs would recommend to the chief minister to take action against the company after the collector submits his report.

The MLAs were called for the meeting as they had raised several complaints against the Kitex company headed by Sabu M Jacob at the meetings of the district development council. The MLAs' meeting with the collector lasted for over three hours. Officials from the departments that conducted a series of inspections at the Kitex's office and factories also attended the meet. The officials listed out the violations by the company at the meet, the MLAs said. The labour department alone has found eight violations.

The MLAs have also sought a probe into the use of the company's corporate social responsibility funds. The alleged discrepancies at the Kizhakkamabal panchayat, ruled by Kitex's political arm Twenty20, were also discussed at the meeting.

Kitex has been at the centre of a series of controversies in Kerala for the past few months. In July, the company announced that it was abandoning a proposed Rs 3,500 crore project in Kerala following a series of inspections at its factory. The announcement triggered a buzz in the business circle across the country and several state governments had invited the company to invest in their states. The company has been maintaining that the inspections were politically motivated.

Jacob has committed to invest Rs 1,000 crore to set up an apparel manufacturing unit in the Kakatiya Mega Textiles Park (KMTP) at Warangal in Telangana after a few rounds of discussions with Telangana Industry Minister K T Rama Rao and senior officials.