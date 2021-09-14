CPI poll review report finds fault with Jose K Mani's candidature

Thiruvananthapuram: The Communist Party of India's review report on the results of the Kerala Legislative Assembly election found that the rival United Democratic Front candidate in Pala, Mani C Kappan, commanded more popularity and respect than the Left Democratic Front's Jose K Mani.

The review report, approved by the CPI State Council, blamed Jose K Mani's lack of popularity as one of the reasons for the LDF's defeat in Pala.

The CPI attributed the defeats of Jose K Mani and Stephen George in Kaduthuruthy to personal reasons.

The report reflected CPI's opposition to Kerala Congress (M) whenever that party, which joined the LDF in October 2020, found a mention. The communist party, however, acknowledged KC(M)'s contribution in helping LDF win five seats in Kottayam district.

The CPI report also said KC(M) was unacceptable to a section of the LDF. The crossing of floors also dampened the spirits of KC(M) workers. CPI shared credit with CPM for KC(M)'s win in Kanjirappally.

Piravom and Perumbavoor cases

CPI further said the opposition to the decision handing over Piravom to KC(M) was evident during the campaign. Similar protests were also seen in Perumbavoor, another constituency from where the KC(M) contested.

KC(M) fielding Congress's block president as the LDF candidate in Chalakkudy was unacceptable to Left workers.

CPM apathy in Kottarakkara

The report blamed a section of CPM workers for the dip in LDF's victory margin by 32,000 votes in Kottarakkara. Some partymen, who had wished to contest from the constituency, tried to scuttle CPM State Secretariat member KN Balagopal's winning prospects, the report blamed.

What happened in Kundara

The UDF candidate fielded a far better candidate in Kundara than the LDF's nominee, the report said. PC Vishnunath of the Congress had defeated J Mercykutty Amma, a minister in the first Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet, in the coastal constituency.

Mercykutty Amma's behaviour sparked murmurs of dissent among the voters, the CPI report said, adding that her rival Vishnunath's down-to-earth attitude appealed more to the electorate.

Flaws in campaign

The CPI also found that it had erred in its campaign programmes. Lack of caution was evident even in programmes attended by the party National Secretary, D Raja. The report termed Kovoor Kunjumon "a representative of a weak party with no organizational mechanism."

CPI had eyed Kunnathur, which went to Kunjumon of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (Leninist).

Kollam candidate

Coming down on actor-politician Mukesh, the CPM's candidate in Kollam, the report said he failed in forging close relations with the voters and becoming a popular MLA. A section of the CPM itself was against his candidature from Kollam, which he has been representing since 2016.