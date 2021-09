Thiruvananthapuram: Government employees who have tested positive for Covid-19 can join work on the seventh day in Kerala.

The employee should have tested negative before joining work.

Primary contacts of the positive employee will observe a seven-day-quarantine.

Covid patients had to observe a 10-day-quarantine earlier, before going out in public spaces.

The relaxation in quarantine is applicable for employees of all government, quasi government and pubilc sector enterprises.