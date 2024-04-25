EP Jayarajan to join BJP after elections, says Sudhakaran

Kannur: Congress' Kerala chief and the UDF's Kannur candidate for the Lok Sabah election K Sudhakaran on Thursday alleged that the LDF convenor E P Jayarajan would join the BJP after the elections.

The Congress leader said the BJP had offered the Left leader the Governor's post to join the party. Discussions were held between BJP leaders and Jayarajan on this matter, Sudhakaran claimed.

"E P Jayarajan discussed with the BJP leaders, including Kerala leaders Sobha Surendran and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, in the Gulf regarding his switch to the BJP. He withheld the decision following the threat from the CPM. However, he will join the BJP soon after the Lok Sabha election," Sudhakaran said.

The KPCC chief added that Jayarajan was unhappy with the CPM leadership. “He had expected that he would made the party secretary, but the Left party went with M V Govindan,” Sudhakaran claimed.

Earlier, the CPM used to claim that Sudhakaran would join the BJP soon. What fuelled such a rumour was that the Congress leader's former staff member had joined the BJP recently.