PDP vice-chairman, Poonthura Siraj, dies

Thiruvananthapuram: Poonthura Siraj, vice-chairman of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) died at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. He was 57.

Siraj, who was the working-president of PDP till 2019, had been undergoing treatment for cancer.

Siraj had married the sister of PDP chairman Abdul Nasser Madani's wife. It was Madani who informed party workers about Siraj's passing via a voice clip.

Siraj was a councillor of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation for three terms, having contested - twice as a PDP candidate and once as an independent. His candidature as an independent was in 2005 when he was ousted from the PDP.

Siraj had joined the Indian National League, an LDF ally, and even contested under their banner from the Manikyavilakom Ward to the Corporation.

However, he did not continue there for long and returned to PDP. Madani made him the state vice-president then.