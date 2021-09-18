19,325 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.21L tests on Saturday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 19,325 new COVID cases and 27,266 recoveries on Saturday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 1,80,842.

So far, 42,83,963 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 18,114 contracted the virus through contact while 96 came from outside the state and 77 are healthcare workers.

A total of 1,21,070 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts reported the most cases - 2626, 2329, and 2188 respectively.

A total of 143 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Saturday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 23,439.

There are currently 5,28,083 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 5,02,189 are under home or institutional quarantine while 25,894 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Ernakulam - 2,626



Thrissur - 2,329

Kozhikode - 2,188

Thiruvananthapuram - 2,050

Palakkad - 1,775

Malappuram - 1,596

Kollam - 1,342

Kannur - 1,119

Kottayam - 1,013

Alappuzha - 933

Pathanamthitta - 831

Idukki - 708

Wayanad - 452

Kasaragod - 363

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 2,042

Kollam - 1,365

Pathanamthitta - 981

Alappuzha - 1,720

Kottayam - 1,145

Idukki - 944

Ernakulam - 7,075

Thrissur - 2,640

Palakkad - 1,581

Malappuram - 2,689

Kozhikode - 2,665

Wayanad - 610

Kannur - 1,272

Kasaragod - 537