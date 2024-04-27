One killed, 18 injured after bus overturns in Kozhikode

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 27, 2024 07:48 AM IST Updated: April 27, 2024 08:43 AM IST
The bus, named Kohinoor, was en route to Udupi from Thiruvananthapuram. Photo: Manorama Online.

Kozhikode: One person died and 18 others were injured after a sleeper bus veered off the road and fell into a ditch on the Kadalundi Mannur Old Bank road at Poocherikkunnu curve. The accident happened at 2.30 am on Saturday. The bus, named Kohinoor, was en route to Udupi from Thiruvananthapuram. 
The deceased, Amal (28), son of Mohanan, was a native of  Alankode. Police and fire brigade carried out the rescue operations.

There were 27 passengers and three crew members in the bus. 18 of them were injured and two sustained fractures. The injured persons have been shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.
Feroke police suspect that the bus may have run over a footpath and overturned. Detailed investigation is on to determine the cause of the accident. 

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA