Pinarayi is like Karunakaran in dealing with community leaders: K Muraleedharan

Thiruvananthapuram: K Muraleedharan paid a rare compliment to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by equating him to veteran Congressman and his late father K Karunakaran.

Addressing District Congress Committee members at a leadership camp here on Sunday, Muraleedharan said that just like former CM Karunakaran, the incumbent also has a knack for binding various communities.

"The only difference is that while Karunakaran did that directly, Pinarayi has deputed various teams to get the job done," said K Muraleedharan.

He urged the party workers to give equal attention to all communities. "The party had a strong relationship with all communities during the terms of K Karunakaran and Oommen Chandy. We should not fuel controversies," he said.

Only full-time leaders needed

However, Muraleedharan attacked CPM that heads the ruling LDF by claiming that it facilitates the growth of BJP in Kerala. "CPM has no issues with a political party that destroys democracy in the country from sneaking into Kerala. They only want the Congress to end. We (Congress) are flanked by these two.

"If we face them using our past methods, we are not going to win the war. Sharp weapons are needed and to deploy that, first, we need unity among us. But for that, we need to work hard," said Muraleedharan.

He added: "Only full-time workers can strengthen the party. When the party is restructured, the aim should be to include full-time workers to hold key positions, others can vote for the party."

Muraleedharan called for the need to unify the various units and sub-units at the local level.

"At Vattiyoorkavu, one corporation ward has two sets of manadalam and block committees. There are three such wards at Vattiyoorkavu and it is similar at Nemom. This system has to be revamped, only then can the party machinery function efficiently.