Development Permit not required to level plot before building construction in Kerala

Our Correspondent
Published: September 20, 2021 11:58 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: With a new set of rules the Kerala Government had recently decided to fast-track the formal processes involved in securing nod for constructions.

The Local-Self Government Department has now issued an order stating that a Development Permit is not required for levelling the plot for constructing the basement  of a building. From  now on, a Building Permit is enough for carrying out such works.

The department issued the clarification order following complaints that besides Building Permit, Development  Permit is also being demanded while submitting applications before the Geology Department for levelling of land. There are problems in obtaining the two permits simultaneously.

The order has pointed out that as per the revised Building Construction Rules, 2019, levelling the land for construction of building is not an activity which requires Development Permit. For obtaining the mineral pass, the applicant and the registered licensee for building construction need to jointly attest the application by including the area of the land to be levelled, quantity of the earth to be removed and plan.

However, Development Permit is required for work in an area which involves plot sub-division.

