Malayalam actor Miya's father George Joseph dies at 75

Kottayam: Malayalam actor Miya George's father George Joseph (75) died on Tuesday.

The funeral will be held at St. Augustine's Forane Church at Pravithanam in Kottayam district on Wednesday.

George is survived by wife Mini, daughters Gini, Gimi (Miya), son-in-laws Lino George and Aswin Philip.

Miya, who started her acting career with the television serials 'Alphonsamma' and 'Kunjali Marakkar', rose to fame when she was chosen the Kerala Miss Fitness 2012 at a beauty pageant.

She made her film debut by playing short roles in films such as 'Oru Small Family' (2010), 'Doctor Love' (2011) and 'Ee Adutha Kaalathu' (2012).

She got her first lead role in the film Chettayees (2012).

Miya was last seen in 'Guardian' directed by Satheesh Paul. It was released on 1 January 2021 on an OTT platform. She is awaiting the release of actor Chiyaan Vikram's 'Cobra'.

Miya George tied the knot with businessman Ashwin Philip on September 12, 2020. The wedding was an intimate ceremony with less than 50 people in attendance following the pandemic protocols.