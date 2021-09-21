CM recalls Guru amidst spiralling narcotic jihad row

Thiruvananthapuram: With the recent controversy over 'love & narcotic jihad' refusing to settle down, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday recalled the messages of Sree Narayana Guru to remind that the remnants of the caste system were 'embarrassingly stronger' in Kerala even to this day.

In a Facebook tribute to Guru on the social reformer's death anniversary, Vijayan made the comment, albeit referring to the latest controversy that was set in motion earlier this month by Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt.

Vijayan noted that Kerala was far removed from a society free from caste and religion-based discrimination as was envisioned by the Guru.

"Communal thoughts and remnants of the caste system remain embarrassingly stronger before us. We cannot tread back from the advances made so far on the humanitarian front," Vijayan wrote.

The chief minister further added that it was high time the society "loudly proclaimed" that "no caste or religion is greater than humanity".

Earlier, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also tweeted a message on the occasion. "My pranams to #SreeNarayanaGuru, on his Samadhi day. #Guru placed the human being at the centre of all existence, and advocated self-improvement by individuals as the only hope for the society and the world," the Governor tweeted.

CM finds an unlikely ally

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi came up with support for the Pinarayi-led LDF government on the 'jihad' row.

Gopi said that the government was doing what needs to be done.

The actor-politician was responding to mediapersons who quizzed him on whether time for intervention by the state government in the ongoing controversy had elapsed.

"The government is doing what has to be done. He (the CM) has to uphold the dignity of his office. Why should he respond? He only needs to act (take steps)," Gopi said.

His remarks assume significance as criticism has come in from various quarters over the silence and alleged lack of action by the Left government and the CM about the Bishop's remark.

Meanwhile, the BJP in Kerala has urged the government to bring in a legislation to check religious conversions in the name of marriages, "with an aim to recruit them for terrorist activities."

Senior leader and party state general secretary George Kurian said the BJP is not against love marriages, but opposing the love relationship for the sake of conversion.

Girls from the state had been recruited to Afghanistan and Syria for terrorism through conversion after pretending love, he alleged, adding that such conversions were not to Islam but destruction.

"Love jihad can be rooted out only through strong legislation. So, the state government should bring in a law to check religious conversions in the name of marriages after targeting them to recruit for terrorist activities," Kurian told a press meet here.

Those who say that the term 'love jihad' was not defined should not forget the fact that even 'religion' was not explained in the Constitution, the leader claimed.

Legislation similar to what states like Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh had brought in should be enacted in Kerala to curb the alleged practice of love jihad and only then would the distance between religious communities be bridged.

Otherwise, all discussions in this regard would be superficial, the BJP leader added.

Meanwhile, IUML leader M K Muneer demanded that the CM revealed the details about extremist activities in colleges in Kerala.