Married woman feigns love on social media with hubby's aid, corners Rs 11 lakh from youth

Pandalam: A woman who cheated a person of Rs 11 lakh by feigning love through social media, was arrested along with her husband.

The arrested accused are Parvathy T Pillai, 31, of SN Puram and her husband Sunil Lal ,43, who connived with her to carry out the crime.

Both were produced in a court in Adoor and remanded in custody.

The arrests were carried out over a complaint filed by a person from Kulanada.

Police version: The person got acquainted with the woman on Facebook in April 2020. The woman told him that she was unmarried and working as a teacher in a private school at Puthoor. She further told that she was staying as a paying guest at the residence of one Sunil Lal at S N Puram.

Meanwhile, she agreed to the proposal of marriage and demanded money from the youth. She told him that her parents had died when she was just 10 years old and in order to settle a case related to land dispute she urgently required money. Then again she demanded money for treatment.

The youth gave her Rs 11,02,975 through bank and other modes on several occasions. He even spent Rs 8,000 for hiring a car for Parvathy’s travel.

The youth got suspicious when Parvathy started dodging him whenever he spoke about their marriage. On reaching her native place Puthoor to collect more details, he was shocked to find that Parvathy was married to Sunil Lal and the couple had a child.

Subsequently, he gave a complaint to the Pandalam police. A police team led by Station House Officer S Sreekumar and Sub-Inspector T K Vinod Kumar arrested the accused.