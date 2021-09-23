Nine surgeries in 1.5 years! This B Tech, MBA holder needs your help now

Nedumkandam: Nine surgeries in 1.5 years, 30 radiation sessions and physiotherapy daily. Twenty-eight-year-old Atheena John's life has been confined to hospital rooms.

After completing BTech and MBA, Atheena had been working as a pediatric coordinator at the Aster Medcity in Kochi. Adheena and her family aspire for the day when she would recover from her illness and return to be her former bubbly self.

It started with neck pain. By the time it was diagnosed to be cancer, two bones on the back of her neck had been completely affected. Atheena has been afflicted with Clival Chordoma, a rare disease that affects the brain stem.

Atheena was first admitted to the hospital in May 2020. A total of Rs 25 lakh was spent on the first surgery. She underwent nine surgeries. One of the surgeries was to replace the affected bones.

Just when she thought she was on the path to recovery, a malignant growth was detected in her brain again. Doctors then suggested radiation therapy instead of anymore surgeries. After just three out of the 30 radiation sessions, Atheena was paralysed below the neck. The 30 radiation sessions were completed with Atheena sitting on the wheelchair or while lying down on the stretcher.

Now, Atheena is unable to even move her finger. But her memory or intelligence is not affected. She tries to talk, but it is not very clear.

Doctors say that Atheena will be able to return to life if she undergoes physiotherapy daily. But her family is not in a position to meet any further treatment expenses. Now itself, Rs 40 lakh has been spent on treatment.

For 1.5 years, the family has been staying on rent at a house nearby the hospital in Kochi for treatment. They have to pay a monthly rent of Rs 10,000 for the house. And another Rs 1,000 daily for the physiotherapy.

Atheena is the daughter of Sabu and Bincy. Sabu used to run a cool bar at Nedumkandam in Idukki. Her brother works in a company in Bengaluru.

They were able to hold on till now with the help of relatives and the people in their locality. Now, they need the help of Good Samaritans to raise more money.

An account has been opened in the name of Adheena John at the SBI, Nedumkandam branch. Account number: 32809748202 | IFSC: SBIN0070216