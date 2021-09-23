16-year-old rape survivor takes own life in her Konni house

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 23, 2021 04:25 PM IST Updated: September 23, 2021 04:36 PM IST
Representational image: Jan H Andersen/Shutterstock

Konni: A 16-year-old Plus One student has taken her own life two months after she was raped by a youth.

On Thursday, the girl's family found the girl hanging from a sari from the roof of the house here in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district.

The girl, who developed a mental distress following the torture, had undergone counselling sessions arranged by the police.

On learning that the girl had lost her mother, the police had also made arrangements to transfer the girl to a children's home. But that never came to fruition.

She was living with her father and grandmother.

The body was shifted to Pathanamthitta General Hospital.

(Suicide is not the answer to anything. Seek the help of a mental health professional now. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471- 2552056)

