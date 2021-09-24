LDF gets BJP's support to dislodge UDF from power in Kottayam Municipality

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 24, 2021 04:37 PM IST
During the no-confidence motion proceedings at the Kottayam Municipality on Friday.

Kottayam: A day ago the LDF had failed to dislodge the UDF from power in the Thrikkakara Municipality, but on Friday, a no-confidence motion moved by the Left was passed in Kottayam.

As a result, the UDF lost power in the municipality and chairperson Bincy Sebastian has been ousted.

Interestingly, the motion was passed with the support of BJP as of the 52 members in the council, both the LDF and UDF have 22 members each.

With the UDF keeping away, 30 councillors, belonging to the LDF and BJP participated.

The motion was passed with the support of 29 members while the vote of LDF independent PD Suresh was invalid. The motion had required the support of 27 members.

Earlier this month, the LDF had wrested power in the Erattupetta Municipality from the UDF after successfully moving a vote of no confidence. The LDF there was backed by SDPI.

