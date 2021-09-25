1 dead, 3 injured as ambulance carrying COVID-19 patient rams tree at Thuravoor

Thuravoor: Tragedy struck a Kollam-based family of doctors last midnight as an ambulance they had hailed met with an accident on the National Highway in Alappuzha district.

One person died and three, including the driver, received injuries after the ambulance struck a tree after it veered off the road while trying to avoid ramming a vehicle while overtaking.

The dead is Dr Sheeba P Pillai, 66, who was being rushed to the Amruta Hospital in Kochi. She was earlier diagnosed with COVID-19 and her condition had worsened.

Her doctor son and daughter-in-law were also injured. The former Dr Manjunath and his wife Devika are now under treatment at the Lakeshore Hopital at Maradu.

Dr Sheeba was the wife of Ponnappan Pillai of Thiruvalla Varam area of Pathanapuram taluk in Kollam district.