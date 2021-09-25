Moral science teacher gets nearly 30 years jail for raping Class-1 student during picnic

Kunnamkulam: A POSCO Court has sentenced a moral science teacher to imprisonment for a period of 29 years and six months for sexually assaulting a Class-1 student during a school picnic.

The teacher, Abdul Rafeek, 44, of Karadan House at Cheerakuzhi in Nilambur, who was working at a private school in Puthumanassery in Pavaratty, was also slapped with a fine of Rs 2.15 lakh by the Special POSCO Fast-Track Court Judge M P Shibu.

Rafeek will have to undergo a jail term for an additional period of two years and nine months in case of failure on his to pay the fine. Special Public Prosecutor advocate K S Binu appeared for the prosecution.

The horrifying incident occurred during a school excursion in 2012. After coming back from the picnic, the victim was found traumatic and physically weak. The mother, who took note of the fact, took her to a hospital.

During the medical examination, it was found that she was sexually assaulted and her internal organs had been seriously injured. The relatives then approached the police, leading to the case.

On Friday the Kerala High Court had rejected the plea of another accused in a POCSO case to quash proceedings on the grounds that he had married the minor whom he had violated.

The court also observed that sexual assault is not against an individual but a grave crime against the entire society. For those who are subjected to sexual assault, it is a horrific and humiliating experience. Such crimes even result in wrecking the mental state of minors.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) was brought into force because of such far-reaching ramifications, the court added.