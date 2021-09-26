Jail DGP scraps early release of prisoners on COVID grounds

Thiruvananthapuram: Jail DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb has decided to do away with the system of giving relaxation in jail-term for prisoners as part of the COVID-19 precautionary measures in jails.

The Jail DGP has sent back more than 100 of such recommendations forwarded by the jail superintendents and asked them not to send such requests any longer.

When Rishiraj Singh was the Jail DGP, more than 300 prisoners, who were not sentenced to life imprisonment, were released from various jails as part of enforcing COVID-19 precautionary measures in jails.

About 166 prisoners were released from the Poojappura Central jail alone in 11 months' time. Hundreds of convicts from the Viyyur and Kannur Central Jails, three women's jail and three open jails were released as per this norm.

The new DGP came to know about this practise when the jail superintendents sent similar recommendations even after the retirement of Rishiraj Singh from the Jail DGP's post in last June.

Norms for relaxation

As per the jail manual, an inmate of a jail, who is undergoing imprisonment for a three-year jail term, can be given one-year relaxation in jail-term, including the parole period.

Usually, a prisoner is eligible for relaxation of five days after undergoing a one-month jail term. For two years, it will be 120 days. Besides, the prisoner is eligible for 15 days' relaxation in a year.

The jail superintendent has the power to give relaxation in jail-term for a period of 30 days for a prisoner who comes under 'good conduct' category. The Jail DGP has the power to give relaxation for the rest of the days to make it a full one year period.

Usually, this kind of relaxation is not granted. But Rishiraj SIngh employed it when the COVID-19 situation went out of hand in jails.

Apart from those convicts undergoing life imprisonment, prisoners punished for crimes registered under NIA, Customs, POCSO, women's atrocities and narcotics are not eligible for such relaxation in jail-term.