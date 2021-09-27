Online rummy not gambling, HC tells Kerala government

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 27, 2021 05:27 PM IST
The High Court of Kerala.

Kochi: Kerala government's decision to ban online rummy was on Monday set aside by the Kerala High Court which said the game would not amount to gambling, as claimed by the LDF government.

Justice T R Ravi set aside the Kerala government's decision, saying it was arbitrary and unconstitutional.

The order came on the petitions by several online gaming companies against the state government's notification banning online rummy.

The state government was of the view that online rummy played for stakes amounts to gambling and thus, was prohibited.

The gaming companies opined that banning the online playing of rummy was arbitrary when the physical format of the card game was permitted.

