KSRTC bus fares to be reduced: Transport Minister Antony Raju

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will reduce its bus fares from October 1, said Minister for Transport, Antony Raju, on Monday.

With bus services expected to be reinstated to pre-COVID times soon, the minimum fare will be dropped to Rs 8.

However, the state government said that it will also consider the requests made by private bus owners to hike the fares.

Last year, Justice M Ramachandran Commission had reported in favour of a fare hike by recommending the minimum fare to be raised from Rs 8 to Rs 10.

