Sudheeran blasts Congress leadership in Kerala, says it has failed to live up to expectations

Thiruvananthapuram: After quitting the All India Congress Committee, veteran Congress leader VM Sudheeran unleashed a tirade on the state leadership calling their style 'not good for the party'.

Sudheeran was responding to media persons on Monday after meeting AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar who attempted reconciliatory talks to placate the seasoned Congressman. Sudheeran had earlier backed off from the party's Political Affairs Committee.

He minced no words in attacking the state leadership comprising KPCC president K Sudhakaran and Leader of the Opposition, VD Satheesan. "This new state leadership in Kerala came with great expectations, but it has not lived up to it," said Sudheeran.

"Their approach has been all wrong and if it continues this way, it will prove to be a huge setback for the party in Kerala," said the former KPCC president, claiming that he has apprised the high-command of the situation.

Sudheeran, however, did not reveal his plans should the national leadership not consider his views. "They listened to me patiently and I'm thankful to them for that. I will wait and see if there is a favourable response."

He claimed that he does not expect to be given a high position in the party, adding that he has been a thorough Congressman throughout who had followed in the "footsteps of Gandhiji and Nehru".

"I have also informed them my concerns and anxiety because the current leadership's style is not suited for the Congress party," Sudheeran noted.