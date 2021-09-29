NISH gifts sign language alphabet to Malayalam

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 29, 2021 09:48 PM IST
Dr R Bindu

Thiruvananthapuram: Now, Malayalam has its own sign language alphabet. The National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) here has developed the uniform sign language in Malayalam alphabet.

The first uniform sign language alphabet in Malayalam, developed by deaf Indian Sign Language (ISL) experts, was released here on Wednesday by Minister for Higher Education Dr R Bindu, who said it would help bring about a qualitative change in the lives of those who are hearing impaired.

The minister, speaking at the event held for release of the alphabet, promised to consider implementing it in special schools.

The absence of a sign language alphabet in Malayalam is the main issue troubling teachers of schools for the hearing impaired. Currently, the schools use the method of lip-reading. When the words have to be written, these are mostly written on children's hands. This often leads to confusion.

The students and teachers at the NISH designed the fingerspelling under the supervision of the sign experts at the institute. The NISH plans to include the uniform fingerspelling in the curriculum for those with hearing loss.

"Discussions will be initiated with the General Education Department regarding the use of Malayalam alphabet in sign language in special schools across the state, Dr Bindu said while releasing the sign language alphabet developed by the National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH), in collaboration with All Kerala Association of the Deaf.

The minister said the development of the sign language alphabet in Malayalam was a proud achievement of the Social Justice Department and NISH and the result of the dedicated effort of NISH.

"Currently, English and Hindi have alphabets in sign language. The newly developed alphabet in Malayalam will open up immense possibilities for the hearing impaired community," she said.

The minister also said that the government will also make use of technology to ensure physical and mental support to the hearing-impaired and extend all support to NISH to help it become a global institution.

The Malayalam alphabet, consisting of vowels and consonants, is finger spelled in sign language and its primary phase has been designed exclusively for the deaf schools across Kerala, a release issued by the Social Justice department said.

"The new sign language alphabet in Malayalam will eliminate the challenge of teachers in conveying messages through lip movement," it added.

