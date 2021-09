Palakkad: A five-month-old baby was kidnapped by a gang in Tamil Nadu's Pollachi on Tuesday. The CCTV visuals of the incident have now been released.

A group of youngsters, who arrived in a car, kidnapped the child while engaging in a casual conversation with the parents.

A youth took the baby in his arms under the pretence of cuddling the infant and took her to the car.

The mother can be seen rushing behind the youth soon after.

The police have intensified the search for the abductors.