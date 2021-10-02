This Keralite has spent Rs 2 crore in 6 years to spread Gandhian ideologies

Aluva: A whopping Rs 2 crore spent in six years to spread Gandhian philosophy — this was not done by any organisation, but by one person in Kerala.

Sreeman Narayanan of Muppathadam in Kadungalloor*, Ernakulam district, has not taken donations from anyone for his mission. The 70-year-old is using the profit he makes through his business for social service via the project 'Ente gramam Gandhijiyiloode', meaning 'My village through Gandhiji').

The autobiography of Mahatma Gandhi, framed photos of Gandhiji, small earthen bowls, cloth bags to discourage the use of plastic, fruit trees that reduce industrial pollution, and reusable face masks are given for free by this Aluva native. Not just one or two, but thousands of such articles are distributed to the people.

Know more, see more Gandhiji

Once Sreeman Narayanan wanted to buy Gandhiji's photo as a gift to a friend. Though he went to several shops, none of them had the photo. The shopkeepers told him that they do not have the photo at the shop as there are no buyers. Sreeman was then determined to ensure that the people of this land did not forget the Father of the Nation. He gave the framed photo of Mahatma to 5,000 houses at Muppathadam. Next, he distributed Gandhiji's autobiography 'My Experiments with Truth' at the houses. He has distributed 50,000 copies of Mahatma's autobiography in various parts of the Ernakulam district so far.

The gifts he presents to his acquaintances are also photos and writings of Gandhiji.

Water for birds

Sreeman, who is a post-graduate in Malayalam and Economics, has always chosen to take the less-travelled path.

Through the project 'Jeevajalathinu oru manpathram' - translated as 'an earthen pot for Water of Life' - he has distributed 80,000 earthen bowls or pots to keep water for birds in the summer. The project, which was first started in the schools in the district, was later implemented across the state via the Scouts and Guides. Spiritual guru Mata Amritanandamayi had inaugurated the project. Sreeman's earthen bowls had recently even reached Sevagram Ashram in Maharashtra, where Mahatma Gandhi had lived from 1936 to 1948. It is now part of the presents gifted to the world leaders who visit the Ashram. The project received an award, worth Rs 7.5 lakh, from Vietnamese spiritual leader Ching Hai. Another Indian to have received the award is former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi.

Trees for birds and Nature

When the Kadungalloor Panchayat decided to shun plastics, Sreeman Narayanan gave 25,000 good-quality cloth bags. Another of his notable initiatives is Gandhi Marangal (Gandhi trees) that aims to reduce the impact of the air pollution from industrial belt in Edayar, in Koothattukulam panchyat in Ernakulam district. For this, he did not merely distribute saplings, they were planted at the house premises. Initially, 10,000 saplings were planted. Over 50,000 saplings have been planted so far. He also puts forth a condition while giving the saplings - the fruits of one tree should be set aside for the birds. Only the saplings of mango trees and jackfruit trees are being distributed. He says that the birds would be able to have the fruits on the top branches at least.

The forest department has also honoured Sreeman Narayanan by presenting him the Vriksha Mitra Award.

* Not to be confused with Kodungallur in Thrissur district.