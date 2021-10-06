'Missing MLA' Anvar hits back at opposition, asks to check on Wayanad legislator Rahul Gandhi

Thiruvananthapuram: MLA PV Anvar questioned the frequency of Rahul Gandhi's visits to his constituency in Wayanad after Leader of Opposition, VD Satheesan was critical of the LDF legislator's absenteeism from Assembly sessions on Wednesday.

In a video message, Anvar, the LDF-independent MLA from Nilambur, asked Satheesan to be not concerned about his presence in the Assembly.

“To learn that you were concerned by my absence was shocking. The last few years you worked to keep me out of the assembly,” Anvar said.

“Where is your leader Rahul Gandhi? He doesn't even inform his party when he goes out of the country. Even the intelligence wing often remains clueless about his whereabouts. You are a member of a party he belongs to.

He is an elected representative from Wayanad, but what connection does he have to Wayanad. When does he visit there? You are bound to answer these questions.”

Earlier, the Congress-led opposition had raised the issue of the 'missing' MLA in the assembly. Satheesan had said that Anvar's 'absenteeism' without leave was against the rules.

"If he is a businessman, he should pursue that and quit as a legislator. His absence without leave is against the rules and he should be disqualified," said Satheesan.

The present session of the Assembly is the third session after Pinarayi Vijayan won the polls on May 2.

Anvar was present in the first session, but in the second session (Budget), he failed to turn up.

The present session began on Monday and so far Anvar has not attended the Assembly.

Anwar's absence from the Assembly was criticised by the Congress members during the time of Assembly elections and it was a campaign issue in Nilambur.

Then he had said he was away in Sierra Leone in connection with a Rs 20,000-crore business project.