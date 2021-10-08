Kerala to witness heavy rain in isolated areas, yellow alert in Alappuzha, Kollam

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will experience heavy rainfall in isolated areas on Friday, the Indian Metereological Department informed.

A yellow alert has been issued in Alappuzha and Kollam districts.

Rain to continue for next 4 days

The Met department has also warned of isolated heavy rainfall in the state for the next few days.

Yellow alert has been issued in Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta district on Saturday, and in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Ernakulam districts on Sunday.

Yellow alert has been issued in 5 districts on Monday.

A yellow alert warns of rainfall ranging from 64.5mm to 115 mm.

No restrictions have been imposed for fishing along the coasts of Kerala and Lakshadweep, the IMD informed.

Monsoon withdrawal

The withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon commenced on Wednesday and it receded from some parts of West Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat.

This is the second-most delayed withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon since 1975. Monsoon withdrawal from northwest India in 2019 started on October 9, according to R K Jenamani, senior forecaster with the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the IMD.

The withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon from northwest India usually begins from September 17.