COVID-19: 9,470 cases in Kerala on Saturday, TPR drops below 11%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 9,470 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 47,84,109.

As many as 12,881 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 46,44,211.

The active cases touched 1,13,132, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

In the last 24 hours, 88,310 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 10.72 per cent.

Of the positive cases, 48 were health workers, while 54 had come from outside the state and 8,971 infected through contact. The source of infection of 397 among them is unknown.

With 101 deaths being reported on Saturday, the state's death toll has risen to 26,173.

Amid protest by the opposition alleging under-reporting of COVID deaths in Kerala, the state government on Friday decided to include 7,000 more victims of the pandemic in its official death list.

State Health Minister Veena George said 7,000 more deaths, which occurred before the hospitals started uploading the data of such deaths online, will be added to the COVID death list in the state.

The hospitals started uploading the COVID-19 deaths online in June this year.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam 1337

Thiruvananthapuram 1261

Thrissur 930

Kozhikode 921

Kollam 696

Malappuram 660

Palakkad 631

Kottayam 569

Kannur 561

Idukki 522

Pathanamthitta 447

Alappuzha 432

Wayanad 318

Kasaragod 185

Testing and quarantine

A total of 3,66,250 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 3,52,85 are under home or institutional quarantine and 13,399 are in hospitals.

927 people were admitted in hospitals on Saturday.

There are are 332 wards in 227 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 10%. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.

Vaccination

The state government also said that 93.3 per cent of the total population eligible for vaccination have been given one dose of vaccine by October 9 and 43.3 per cent of the eligible populace have been given both doses by the same date. More than 97 per cent of the people over the age of 45 years have received one dose and 61 per cent of the same age group have received both jabs till date, the release said. It further said that only 10.4 per cent of the cases currently under treatment are admitted in hospitals or field hospitals.