College students' vaccination drives to be intensified: Minister Bindu

Thiruvananthapuram: With colleges in Kerala set to become fully operational from October 18, Minister for Higher Education, R Bindu said that the state will intensify the anti-COVID vaccination drive for all collegegoers.

Addressing a meeting of college principals on Tuesday, the minister called for stepping up vaccinations during the upcoming Puja holidays.

According to the minister, the COVID review committee will decide on how the campuses must function. The COVID Jagratha Committee formed in all colleges must meet frequently, the minister said.

Counselling centres at campuses

With attacks and murders over spurned love being reported at campuses in Kerala, the state government has decided to set up counselling centres in colleges, the minister said.

"In the COVID situation has affected the minds of students," the minister noted.

In the last three months, two college students, both women, were killed by their former lovers. Nithin Mol, a resident of Vaikom in Kottayam district was murdered at the campus of St Thomas College, Pala earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the minister has urged parents to discourage the students from planning tours in the wake of the heavy rains and considering the COVID situation.