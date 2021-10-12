7,823 new COVID cases in Kerala after 83K tests on Tuesday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 7,823 new COVID cases and 12,490 recoveries on Tuesday.
With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 96,646.
So far, 46,85,932 have been cured of the disease.
Of the new cases, 7,353 contracted the virus through contact while 35 came from outside the state and 53 are healthcare workers.
A total of 86,031 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Thrissur, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram districts reported the most cases - 1178, 931 and 902 respectively.
A total of 106 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Tuesday.
With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 26,448.
There are currently 3,43,082 people under observation across the state.
Of them, 3,31,243 are under home or institutional quarantine while 11,839 are in hospitals.
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:
Thrissur - 1,178
Ernakulam - 931
Thiruvananthapuram - 902
Kozhikode - 685
Kottayam - 652
Kannur - 628
Palakkad - 592
Kollam - 491
Alappuzha - 425
Pathanamthitta - 368
Malappuram - 366
Idukki - 285
Wayanad - 227
Kasaragod - 93
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram - 1,211
Kollam - 781
Pathanamthitta - 1,309
Alappuzha - 370
Kottayam - 753
Idukki - 608
Ernakulam - 2,088
Thrissur - 1,286
Palakkad - 735
Malappuram - 1,049
Kozhikode - 1,235
Wayanad - 320
Kannur - 590
Kasaragod - 155