7,823 new COVID cases in Kerala after 83K tests on Tuesday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 7,823 new COVID cases and 12,490 recoveries on Tuesday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 96,646.

So far, 46,85,932 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 7,353 contracted the virus through contact while 35 came from outside the state and 53 are healthcare workers.

A total of 86,031 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Thrissur, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram districts reported the most cases - 1178, 931 and 902 respectively.

A total of 106 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Tuesday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 26,448.

There are currently 3,43,082 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 3,31,243 are under home or institutional quarantine while 11,839 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Thrissur - 1,178

Ernakulam - 931

Thiruvananthapuram - 902

Kozhikode - 685

Kottayam - 652

Kannur - 628

Palakkad - 592

Kollam - 491

Alappuzha - 425

Pathanamthitta - 368

Malappuram - 366

Idukki - 285

Wayanad - 227

Kasaragod - 93

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,211

Kollam - 781

Pathanamthitta - 1,309

Alappuzha - 370

Kottayam - 753

Idukki - 608

Ernakulam - 2,088

Thrissur - 1,286

Palakkad - 735

Malappuram - 1,049

Kozhikode - 1,235

Wayanad - 320

Kannur - 590

Kasaragod - 155