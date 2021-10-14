COVID-19: 9,246 cases in Kerala on Thursday, TPR drops to 10.42%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 9,246 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 48,29,944.

In the last 24 hours, 88,733 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 10.42 per cent.

Among the 95,828 lakh active patients, only 10.1 per cent are currently hospitalized.

As many as 10,952 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 47,06,856.

With 96 deaths being reported on Thursday, the state's death toll has risen to 26,667.

Of the positive cases, 52 were health workers, while 39 had come from outside the state and 8,808 infected through contact. The source of infection of 347 among them is unknown.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,363

Ernakulam - 1,332

Thrissur - 1,045

Kottayam - 838

Kozhikode - 669

Kollam - 590

Idukki - 582

Alappuzha - 513

Kannur – 505

Pathanamthitta - 490

Palakkad - 455

Malappuram – 437

Wayanad - 249

Kasaragod - 178

Vaccinations

The state government also said that 93.7 per cent of the total population eligible for vaccination have been given one dose of vaccine by October 14 and 44.8 per cent of the eligible populace have been given both doses by the same date.

Testing and quarantine

A total of 3,33,634 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 3,22,648 are under home or institutional quarantine and 10,986 are in hospitals. As many as 771 people were admitted in hospitals on Thursday.

There are are 211 wards in 158 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 10. Strict restrictions are being implemented in these regions.