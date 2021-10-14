Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal announced that the welfare pensions of around 4.5 lakh people that have been withheld will be disbursed once they complete mustering. He also said that these people will be given one more opportunity to complete mustering by submitting the life certificate via the welfare boards.

The minister said this in the Assembly while replying to a submission by opposition leader V D Satheesan.

Among the beneficiaries of the social security pension, 3,42,985 people have to complete mustering, while 1,07,541 of the welfare board pension beneficiaries too have to complete it. The pension of those who did not undertake mustering was withheld. The pension beneficiaries included even deceased and ineligible people.

During the mustering held through Akshaya centres, opportunity was given to do mustering for those who had been granted pension till December 31, 2019. And also to submit the life certificate and complete mustering for those who did not have Aadhaar. The Minister also pointed out that pension was withheld only for those who had not completed it even after extending the deadline.

No more 'work from home' option for govt employees

There is currently 'no work from home option' for government employees, as per a government order. This option was given till August 4.