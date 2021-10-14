Excise driver killed as wasp stings him

Kozhikode: In a freak incident a 45-year-old man was killed in a wasp attack at Chathamangalam area of Kozhikode district.

The victim Sudheesh was a driver of the State Excise Department.

Fatal wasp attacks, though rare, are not unheard of in Kerala. In 2019 a labourer was killed in Kannur as a swarm of wasps attacked him while he was felling a tree. A few other labourers along with him were also stung.

World over bee and wasp stings are common, with the bitten often experiencing severe pain. In certain cases the sting can prove fatal.

Pain and swelling are common symptoms of bee and wasp stings, but these usually go away within a few days.

The most common wasp species are yellow jackets and hornets.

Most wasps sting when they or their nest are troubled, or when they have been agitated by human or animal presence.