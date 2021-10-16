HC endorses services of skilled workers for unloading fragile electronic goods

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has held that the shopowners can engage the services of skilled workers for loading and unloading delicate and sophisticated electrical and electronic goods such as mobile phones and computers.

Justice Devan Ramachandran made these observations while disposing of a batch of writ petitions filed by some proprietors, seeking police protection for their electronic shops.

The HC also made it clear that the proprietors can also use the service of skilled workers in loading and unloading articles which have been designated as "easily breakable" by the producers.

But for loading and unloading other products, the services of those headload workers, who are registered with the Headload Workers' Welfare Board, should be utilised. The court has also ordered police protection for petitioners and employees of these firms.

Earlier, the High Court had allowed one of the proprietors to load and unload articles by engaging the skilled employees of his choice. The proprietors again approached the court as some workers continued threats over employing skilled workers.

The petitioners pointed out in the court that the Headload Workers' Amendment Act of 2008 had included provision for using the services of the skilled employees for loading and unloading fragile goods.

But the Headload Workers' Welfare Board argued in the court that the usually well-packed electronic goods faced no damage during the loading and unloading process.