Shutters of Kakki Dam to be raised at 11 am on Monday, water level rising at Idukki

Idukki: The shutters of the Kakki Dam in Pathanamthitta will be raised at 11 am on Monday, informed Minister for Electricity, K Krishnankutty.

The Pathanamthitta district disaster management authority sounded a red alert for Kakki after the water level crossed 978.33 (red alert mark). By 7 pm on Sunday, the water level at Kakki was 979.50m. The dam's full reservoir level is 981.46m.

Meanwhile, the water level at Pampa Dam is approaching the orange alert mark.

By 3 pm, the water level had crossed the Blue Alert mark of 982 m. The water level at Pampa Dam by 7 pm was 983.30 m, which is 0.20 m short of the orange alert level. Pampa Dam's red alert level is 984.50m and the reservoir capacity is 986.33m.



Idukki nearing orange alert mark

Meanwhile, the water level has been rising steadily at Idukki Dam.

On Sunday, the water level in Idukki had raised from 2396.32 ft at 9 pm to 2396.38 ft an hour later. By 11 pm, the water level was 2396.46 ft.

An orange alert will be issued at Idukki when the water level hits 2396.86 ft. The dam's storage is at 92.38% of the capacity. The full reservoir level is 2403 ft and a red alert will be sounded at 2397.86 ft.

The announcements come within hours of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) claiming that the situation in the state did not warrant the raising of shutters of major dams.