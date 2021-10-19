Elderly woman murders husband 'to put him out of misery'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 19, 2021 04:29 PM IST
Representational image

Thiruvananthapuram: An elderly woman in Thiruvananthapuram reportedly murdered her bed-ridden husband as she 'could not bear to see him suffer any longer'.

Sumathi is understood to have confessed to her crime after her husband Gopi, 74 was found dead with his throat slit, at their house at Manavari near Anavoor Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the elderly couple's son saw Gopi dead and informed the police. Sumathi was found unconscious in the vicinity and taken to the hospital.

RELATED ARTICLES

Gopi had been bed-ridden for 15 years and Sumathi reportedly told the police that she wanted to put her husband out of misery, reported Manorama News.

Earlier this month, an 86-year-old at Kuravilangad in the Kottayam district had murdered his wife. The elderly man later told the police that he had been deprived of sleep as the woman used to remain awake at night due to illness.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout