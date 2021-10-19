Elderly woman murders husband 'to put him out of misery'

Thiruvananthapuram: An elderly woman in Thiruvananthapuram reportedly murdered her bed-ridden husband as she 'could not bear to see him suffer any longer'.

Sumathi is understood to have confessed to her crime after her husband Gopi, 74 was found dead with his throat slit, at their house at Manavari near Anavoor Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the elderly couple's son saw Gopi dead and informed the police. Sumathi was found unconscious in the vicinity and taken to the hospital.

Gopi had been bed-ridden for 15 years and Sumathi reportedly told the police that she wanted to put her husband out of misery, reported Manorama News.

Earlier this month, an 86-year-old at Kuravilangad in the Kottayam district had murdered his wife. The elderly man later told the police that he had been deprived of sleep as the woman used to remain awake at night due to illness.