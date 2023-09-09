Class 10 boy's death not an accident, but murder; relative on the run

Thiruvananthapuram: The death of Aadhi Sekhar (15), a Class 10 student at Poovachal here, has taken a dramatic turn as it has emerged from CCTV footage that the boy was murdered by his relative, Priyaranjan.

According to police, Priyaranjan from Nalanchira is currently absconding.

The child was crushed to death by a speeding car on August 30. Earlier, it was assumed that the boy was killed in an accident. But further investigation into the complaint of the boy's family confirmed that Priyaranjan, who was behind the wheels, deliberately mowed down the boy. Following this, police have registered a case of homicide.

From the CCTV footage, Priyaranjan's car was seen running over the boy who was taking a ride on a bicycle. The car was parked by the road hinting that the person inside the car was waiting for someone. When the boy left on a bicycle from a temple compound, the car followed him and rammed into him.

Manorama News reported that Priyaranjan took the boy to hospital and claimed that it was an accident. He also attended his funeral and stood by the family for the rituals thereafter.

It is alleged that Priyaranjan hatched the plot to kill the boy to take revenge on him.

As per the complaint of the boy's family, nearly three months ago, the boy had caught the accused urinating in front of Padiyur Temple and questioned his act. It is learnt that Priyaranjan, who felt humiliated by the incident, decided to take revenge.

However, the probe team is yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder as the accused is yet to be arrested. Police have intensified the search for the accused.