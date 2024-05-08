Believers Eastern Church Metropolitan Mor Athanasius Yohan passes away in US

Pathanamthitta: Moran Mor Athanasius Yohan, Metropolitan of Believers Eastern Church, passed away while undergoing treatment for grievous injuries suffered in a road accident in Dallas, New York. He was 76.

He died of a sudden cardiac arrest, the Believers Eastern Church said in a statement. He met with the accident while on a morning walk in the US.



Mor Athanasius Yohan, who was with the Mar Thoma Church, became an evangelist after his school education. He joined 'Operation Mobilisation' in 1966, and was an evangelist in several North Indian states. He went to the US to pursue theology in 1974. Later, he married German evangelist Gisela, known to him earlier.

Mor Athanasius Yohan founded the Believers Church in 1990, and became its founding Bishop in 2003. He also floated over 100 educational institutions, including 52 Bible colleges and the Believers Medical College. He also established an organic garden at Thiruvalla. He has authored about 300 books.

