Laya Rajesh, the face of PSC rank-holders' protest, gets advice memo for appointment

Thrissur: Laya Rajesh who shot into prominence during the 34-day strident protest by PSC rank-holders is set to be drafted to the Kerala Government Service. She has received an advice memo from the Kerala Public Service Commission informing that she is being considered for appointment as a last-grade employee in the Land Revenue Department.

(An advice memo for an appointment means the process of advising a PSC rank-holder about a vacancy.)

The protests had rocked the Kerala capital early this year. Though 46,000 candidates were included in the rank list published in 2018, only a few were appointed. Protesting the slow pace in making appointments even as the expiry date of the rank list drew closer, the rank-holders staged the protest.

The protest, which took several forms, including hunger strikes and crawling on the knees under the scorching sun, caught the attention of society. As the protest gained momentum and became taxing, Laya fainted at the protest venue. The images made it to the media, thus highlighting the plight of job aspirants ahead of the state election.

Following the protest, the government extended the validity of the rank list to a month, enabling several candidates, including 583 ranked Laya, to get employment in government service.

Even after the protest, Laya used to frequent Thiruvananthapuram to meet ministers and leaders of various organizations, to get more rank-holders appointed. Her husband Rajesh, an autorickshaw driver, extended all support in her endeavours.

Laya used to leave her children under her mother's care whenever she went for protests. She said the appointment was in recognition of the hardships her family had endured.