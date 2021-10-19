Who insulted Shamsheer? CPM reeling under MLA’s Facebook 'potshot'

Thiruvananthapuram: Thalassery MLA AN Shamsheer’s Facebook post quoting Jayasurya film dialogue has led to a “cat among the pigeons” moment in ruling CPM.

Many in the CPM suspect that the dialogue; “Insult aan Murali ee lokathile ettavum valiya investment” (insult is the biggest investment in the world, Murali'' is Shamsheer’s reply to the public works department minister P A Mohammad Riyaz and the CPM state leadership.

The Facebook post gained attention as it came close to the heels of the reported controversy between Riyaz and Shamsheer at the CPM legislature party meeting. Riyaz had stated in the Assembly that MLAs should not accompany contractors while visiting ministers. His statement evoked a sharp reaction from Shamsheer. Some other MLAs expressed their opposition to the minister’s remarks.

Shamsheer’s Facebook post gave way to a fresh controversy since the CPM had suggested that expression of opinions in social media connected with party matters should also be brought within the purview of discipline. The dialogue quoted by the legislator, who is also a state committee member, has paved the way for different kinds of interpretations.

Shamsheer used the dialogue of the film “Vellam” as the opening lines of his controversial Facebook post which was meant to congratulate Jayasurya for winning the best actor award. The comment section of the post is flooded with counter questions from netizens. Isn’t this dialogue targeted at minister Riyaz?

Shamsheer had questioned ministers' statement in the Assembly that MLAs need not accompany contractors while coming to meet him, at the CPM legislature party meeting. The minister reacted publicly stating that he stood by his remarks made on the floor of the House.

The Thalassery MLA’s use of the term “insult” in his Facebook post comes at a time when the controversy is creating ripples in the CPM.

Riyaz had stated that he stood by his statement that no one criticized him at the CPM legislature party meeting.

CPM leadership came out in support of Riyaz. Many feel that Shamsheer let out his mental state through the Facebook post.

It is felt that what Shamsheer wants to say between the lines is; first, the party insulted him by not giving him the much expected Cabinet berth and now he is being berated again by projecting him as the middleman of the contractors. But he is not going to be cowed down by these insults.

Even though Shamsheer who formerly held the posts of SFI state secretary and DYFI state president is senior to Riyaz, both were inducted in the CPM state committee at the Thrissur state conference. But Riyaz overtook Shamsheer at the DYFI national conference held in Kochi.

Riyaz, who was neither DYFI state president nor secretary, went on to become the national president of the youth organisation. The then state president Shamsheer and state secretary M Swaraj became national vice president and joint secretary respectively.

DYFI national president’s post became a factor for Riyaz’s entry into the LDF ministry. With Riyaz becoming a minister after his debut electoral in assembly elections as a representative of the minority, youth from Kozhikode, the doors for two-term MLA from Kannur Shamsheer, who too could claim the same representation, got shut.

Many believe the criticism raised at the legislature party meeting and the subsequent Facebook post only reflected his frustration for being sidelined.

Shamsheer does not enjoy good relations with Riayz’s Kozhikode party. The Kozhikode district leadership had opposed the decision to field Shamsheer from the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency in 2014. After the elections, the Kannur unit of the party complained to the state leadership that Shamsheer’s defeat at the hands of UDF candidate Mullapally Ramachandran was because of the failure of the Kozhikode party.

Meanwhile, the DYFI central committee meeting in which Riyaz is likely to relinquish his national president’s post is taking place in Delhi on October 27. There are eight members from Kerala in the DYFI central committee.

Riyaz’s departure from DYFI is likely to pave the way for a reshuffle in the organisation at the national level and in Kerala. CPM is taking extra precautions to ensure that the differences between the two youth leaders do not adversely affect the youth organisation.