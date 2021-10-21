KPCC adopts a leaner structure with 56 functionaries, including 5 women

The Congress has appointed office bearers and executive committee of the party's Kerala unit, which is witnessing a massive restructuring exercise in the aftermath of the assembly poll debacle earlier this year.

The All India Congress Committee on Thursday announced the appointment of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) functionaries.

N Sakthan, V T Balram, V J Paulose and V P Sajeendran have been appointed KPCC vice presidents.

Prathapa Chandran is the new treasurer. The new committee consists of 23 general secretaries and 28 executive committee members.

The new committee has 56 members, including KPCC president K Sudhakaran, and working presidents P T Thomas, Kodikkunnil Suresh and T Sidhique.

This is a huge change in the party's state unit, which used to have 'jumbo committees' consisting of nearly 500 members in the past few decades.

The committee has five women-Deepthy Mary Varghese, K A Thulasi and Alippatta Jameela (general secretaries) and Padmaja Venugopal and P R Sona (executive committee members).

After taking over as KPCC president, Sudhakaran had announced that the PCC would be restructured with just 51 members.

Sudhakaran's reforms, with the blessings of the party's central leadership, have irked the traditional power centres within the state unit, headed by Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala, who steer the A and I factions respectively.

All Congress Working Committee members from Kerala and former PCC presidents will be permanent invitees of the executive committee.

All members of the Political Affairs Committee, all MPs, all MLAs, AICC secretaries from Kerala and outgoing DCC presidents will also be special invitees.