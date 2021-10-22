Anitha owes me a big sum, claims Monson; Crime Branch gets her version too

Kochi: Even as the counterfeit antique dealer Monson Mavunkal remains in police custody over duping crores of rupees, his former associate Anitha Pulleyil who was summoned by the investigators has shed more light on her dealings with him. Both are apparently making frantic bids to wash their hands of allegations and blaming each other weeks after Monson was arrested by the Crime Branch.

In an audio clip of a telephone conversation now in the public domain, Monson is heard saying that Anitha has not yet returned Rs 18 lakh that he had lent to her for her brother’s marriage. He alleged that Anitha had breached her promise that she would return the money in Euros after the marriage.

Anitha admitted that the expense of her sister’s marriage bash was indeed borne by Monson. But she said the money spent by Monson was actually the amount he had taken on loan from her earlier.

However, she denied having financial transaction with Monson after he showed his true colours. "It becomes an offence only if one engages in financial transactions with a person even after knowing that he is a fraud. I came to know about Monson’s fraud only after snapping my ties with him,” she added.

The Crime Branch investigation team recorded Anitha’s statement via video conferencing from Italy.

Monson’s voice clip referring to Anitha is actually part of a telephone conversation that he had with Shameer, one of a few people who complained against him, leading to his arrest.