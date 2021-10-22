Smugglers get innovative, gold 'chapathi' seized at Karipur | Watch video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 22, 2021 09:26 PM IST

Malappuram: Gold smugglers are getting innovative. In the latest seizure at the Karipur Airport here, the precious metal was found rolled into a 'chapathi' shape.

RELATED ARTICLES

A video of Customs officials cracking open a container that had flattened gold weighing 796 gm worth at least Rs 39 lakh has been accessed by Manorama Online.

It was the other day that a Malappuram native, Sameej, was arrested for attempting to smuggle gold this way from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

According to Customs sources, it is the first time that someone has attempted to smuggle gold in the form of a 'chapathi'.

To not be found by scanners, the gold was painted black, which is considered a method adopted by smugglers to trick the customs officials at airports.

The other day a Kozhikode native, PA Shameer was caught while attempting to smuggle 1.3 kg gold alloy hidden in his socks.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout